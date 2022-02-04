Nicolas Tagliafico is disappointed that Ajax blocked him from joining Barcelona in January.
The Argentinian has become second choice left-back with Ajax this season as Daley Blind remains first choice under Erik ten Hag. Barcelona were hoping to sign Tagliafico on loan in January, but Ajax did not agree with those terms.
Speaking to Diario AS, Tagliafico confirmed he wanted to make a transfer in January, “This winter was ideal for another opportunity at a new club, to start from scratch and grow. It was time to get out there.”
Tagliafico is very disappointed that Ajax blocked his dream move to Barcelona, “I’ve been with Ajax for four years, played with a skull fracture, with protective glasses, at seventy percent… When they needed me, I never said no. I gave everything, I never caused any problems and I have always chosen the club.
“I am disappointed in Ajax, because a dream opportunity has been taken away from me.
“Of course, I understand that the situation was not easy. It is January, we are halfway through the season. But in the end it hurts me and the club. I cannot achieve what I want to achieve and the club keeps against me. They understand my feelings and they have their reasons, but it’s a shame. This was a unique opportunity. Barcelona was really a dream opportunity. But Ajax didn’t help me.”
Tagliafico expects to leave Ajax in the summer, “My time here is up. I want to fight for my chance at another club.”