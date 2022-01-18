According to Algemeen Dagblad, Nicolas Tagliafico is looking to leave Ajax before the end of the month.
According to AD, Tagliafico’s agent Ricardo Schlieper arrived in Amsterdam on Tuesday to discuss the left-back’s future at the club with Marc Overmars.
Tagliafico has found himself on the Ajax bench this season with Daley Blind the first choice for Erik ten Hag and has now decided to leave. He has been linked with a number of clubs this month including Chelsea, Napoli, Marseille, and Newcastle United.
The links to Chelsea and Newcastle have gone cold, while Napoli and Marseille are only interested in a loan deal.
Ajax is reluctant to let Tagliafico go with options light at the back for Ten Hag as he mounts a challenge for the Eredivisie, KNVB Cup, and Champions League.