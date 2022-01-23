According to Voetbal International, Nicolas Tagliafico is hoping to leave Ajax in the coming week to join Barcelona.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Barcelona is hoping to sign the Argentinian left-back before the deadline closes a week on Monday. However, the Catalan giants are only interested in a loan move for the 29-year-old.
Tagliafico is hoping that Ajax cooperates in the deal, but the Amsterdam side are reluctant to let the defender leave the club before the end of the season.
Tagliafico has a contract in Amsterdam until the summer of 2023 but has lost his place in the Ajax side. He remained on the bench during the 2-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.
Good signing if possible.