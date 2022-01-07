Oussama Tannane is now a free agent after Vitesse Arnhem agreed to terminate the midfielder’s contract.
Tannane has been with Vitesse for two-and-a-half years and was a key player last season as the club finished fourth and reached the cup final.
Tannane had set his sights on a transfer in the summer but he did not get one and eventually he lost his place in Thomas Letsch’s side. He was then dropped to the reserves as the head coach was unhappy with his attitude.
Now, Vitesse has agreed to terminate the former Utrecht and Heracles Almelo player’s deal leaving him free to find a new side. Tannane made 61 appearances for Vitesse, scoring 15 goals and adding 17 assists.