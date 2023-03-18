Oussama Tannane played a starring role as NEC Nijmegen defeated RKC Waalwijk 3-1 on Saturday evening.
RKC created a number of chances early in the game but Jasper Cillessen proved why he is back in the Netherlands squad with a number of saves.
Then in the 18th minute, NEC took the lead as Nany Dimata sent Oussama Tannane through on goal and the midfielder made no mistake with his finish. Eight minutes later, Elayis Tavzan cut inside before firing a shot into the top corner.
Tannane then sealed an excellent first half for the visitors with a free-kick to make it 3-0 at the break.
RKC improved in the second half and Vurnon Anita pulled one back after an hour. However, there was to be no comeback and NEC could have added more goals but Tannane missed from the spot. Tavsan and Anthony Musaba were also denied by the post before the end.
NEC is now in 8th while RKC are one spot behind them.