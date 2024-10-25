The Netherlands provisional squad has been named for the November Nations League games.
The Netherlands end the Nations League group stage with a home clash against Hungary and an away match in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Ronald Koeman has been hit with injuries as Teun Koopmeiners, Xavi Simons, Joey Veerman and Jerdy Schouten are all not involved in the provisional squad. There is also no recall for Memphis Depay or Frenkie de Jong.
Noa Lang is back along with Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor, who is recalled. Wout Weghorst is in after missing last months matches.
There is no place for Antoni Milambo, who scored twice for Feyenoord against Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday.