Feyenoord general manager Dennis Te Kloese has confirmed that the club has had no approach from Tottenham Hotspur for head coach Arne Slot.
Slot has been heavily linked with the vacant Tottenham Hotspur job in recent weeks and stayed tight-lipped during his press conference on Friday.
Speaking on ESPN, Feyenoord general manager Dennis Te Kloese confirmed that no approach had been received from London, “Tottenham have not approached us for Arne, I can be very open and clear about that.
“I also read the news and of course I was not born yesterday. If there is interest, that club should report to us and then we will think about it. But Arne is here under contract for two more years. And this summer there is no clause, so we can just say no.”
“In the meantime, we assume that Arne Slot is Feyenoord’s trainer. And we also have quite a nice story, don’t we: we play Champions League. We got a lot of players last year, they have only been playing here for a year, it turns out to have been a pretty good selection, and they are also fixed for years. So we also have something to look forward to.”
Te Kloese concluded with an opinion from Ronald Koeman, “As the national coach said here recently: sometimes it is also very nice to realize what you have. Of course we broke Arne’s contract last year. So we have sent a signal from the club that we are very satisfied and enthusiastic. When someone does such a good job, you have to respect and appreciate it. You can explain that any way you like, but when you value someone, it’s usually about upgrading, not down.”