Henk ten Cate will not be the new head coach of the Dutch national team.
The 66-year-old has been mentioned as a possible candidate to replace Frank de Boer, who stepped down last week after the Euro 2020 exit.
Ten Cate told De Telegraaf that KNVB director Nico-Jan Hoogma can phone him, but not for the Netherlands position.
He said, “I am not available. Nico-Jan can certainly call me sometime. Not for the position of national coach, but to finally apologize on behalf of the KNVB for the character assassination that the football association tried to commit on me in 2017.”
Ten Cate was promised the Netherlands job back in 2017 by then technical director Hans van Breukelen after Danny Blind was sacked. However, Van Breuekelen then denied the promise in public and appointed Dick Advocaat.
Ten Cate continued, “The fact that Martijn Krabbendam of Voetbal International was here and heard everything, saved my head. At a press conference, Van Breukelen and Jean-Paul Decossaux tried to keelhaul me. They didn’t succeed.”
The KNVB have never apologised for the incident, “That’s not really royal and I blame the current leadership because those involved know what’s going on. The whole affair has cost Van Breukelen his head. I regret that, by the way.
That means Ten Cate will not be the Oranje boss, “Too much has just happened. I don’t just step over that.”