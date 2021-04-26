According to The Telegraph, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is among the candidates to become the next head coach of Tottenham Hotspur.
Last week, Tottenham decided to sack Jose Mourinho and they are willing to wait until the summer to appoint a new head coach.
RB Leipizig boss Julian Nagelsmann was the leading candidate, but Tottenham are now having to look elsewhere with the German now set to take over at Bayern Munich.
According to The Telegraph, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is now moving up the list of candidates in London as he fills the needed criteria. England boss Gareth Southgate is also a candidate, along with Ralf Rangnick and Brendan Rodgers.
Ten Hag only has a deal at Ajax until 2022, but he recently stated he was happy in Amsterdam and hinted that he would be in charge next season. However, could the interest from Spurs tempt the 51-year-old to the Premier League?
Erik Ten Hag is a legendary Ajax manager and it’s probably the greatest Ajax manager in the 21st Century he will not tarnish his reputation by joining an average team like spurs.
He will not leave for Ajax he should stay an try to establish Ajax as a genuine force in European football which is very possible