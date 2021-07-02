According to NOS, the KNVB can forget about contacting Erik ten Hag or Alfred Schreuder for the vacant Netherlands national team job.
The KNVB are looking for a replacement for Frank de Boer, who stepped down earlier this week following Netherlands exit from the European Championships.
According to NOS, KNVB can forget about appointing Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag and Barcelona assistant Alfred Schreuder. Both men will remain loyal to their current clubs.
Departing German national coach Joachim Löw has already ruled himself out of the job, while Roberto Martinez is also not a contender.
Louis van Gaal and Henk ten Cate are the two names being put forward for the position at the moment.
If I have to choose between van Gaal and ten Cate of course I choose van Gaal.