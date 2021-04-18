According to BILD, Erik ten Hag and Mark van Bommel are both candidates to be the new head coach of Bayern Munich.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
On Saturday, Hansi Flick announced his desire to step down as head coach of the Bavarian giants on Saturday.
According to BILD, RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann is at the top of Bayern Munich’s wishlist, but he may be out of the question due to the amount of money it would cost to release him from his contract.
The club have a list of other candidates, which includes Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag, and former PSV Eindhoven boss Mark van Bommel.
Both have links to Bayern with Ten Hag previously coaching their U23’s while Van Bommel played for the Bundesliga giants. Van Bommel is out of work since leaving PSV, while Ten Hag is coming into the final year of his deal in Amsterdam.
Massimiliano Allegri and Ralf Rangnick are the other named candidates.