Erik ten Hag was unhappy with the referee after Ajax’s 1-1 draw at Roma on Thursday which saw them exit the Europa League.
In the second half, Ajax took the lead through Brian Brobbey, but shortly afterwards, Dusan Tadic also had the ball in the net. This goal was eventually disallowed when Anthony Taylor was advised to look at a tackle by Nicolas Tagliafico in the build-up.
That moment proved crucial with Roma going on to equalise and eliminate Ajax 3-2 on aggregate. After the game, Ten Hag spoke with ESPN and was not happy with the decision to disallow the Tadic goal.
He said, “That goal was rejected for incomprehensible reasons. Whether or not it was a violation? I didn’t see it, but the referee was on top of it and judged it legitimate. Then I assume that he has seen it correctly and that his decision must then stand.”
Ten Hag is proud of his players despite the exit, “It is annoying that we have dominated twice and are still out. But I am proud of how we entered these competitions and how we were dominant twice. We can be proud of the high level we have achieved. We are really on the right track. As a team, but also individually. A number of players are developing very well and reach an exceptionally high level.”