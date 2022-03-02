Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the club have AZ Alkmaar left-back on their wishlist.
Ajax may need a new left-back in the summer with Daley Blind ageing, while Nicolas Tagliafico is set to depart Amsterdam.
Ajax face AZ Alkmaar on Thursday in the KNVB Cup and at his press conference, Ten Hag was asked about Wijndal, “Wijndal is in the selection of the Dutch national team. If you display yourself there, I think you also have the qualities for a top club, he has indeed been on our list for a while,”
Ten Hag is impressed with AZ Alkmaar ahead of their cup clash, “AZ is very stable whole with a lot of drive. It is not for nothing that they have been unbeaten for so long.”