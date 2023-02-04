Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag believes Wout Weghorst played an excellent match in the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace despite some criticism in the press.
The Manchester Evening News gave the Dutch striker a 5/10 for his performance in the 2-1 victory, which was the lowest rating given to any of Ten Hag’s players.
Speaking to Viaplay, Ten Hag defended the striker, “He played excellently. He was strong in putting pressure, in being a point of contact. We were able to continue playing through him.”
Weghorst was taken off after an hour, but Ten Hag explained, “Only at a certain point do you switch tactically. To put an opponent who has focused on Weghorst against a different type of player. I think it had an immediate effect.”
It was the sixth straight game that Weghorst had started since he joined Manchester United on loan from Burnley.