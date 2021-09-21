Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is not interested in rumours linking him with the Barcelona job.
Ronald Koeman is under increasing pressure in Spain after Barcelona’s poor performance in the 1-1 draw with Granada on Monday.
Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is one of the names that has been put forward as a possible replacement for Koeman, should he get sacked. However, Ten Hag dismissed the rumours when asked about them by ESPN.
He said, “You say it. What are you supposed to do with it? We are working on Ajax, let’s talk about this match. These kinds of rumours are nice for you, but not for us.”