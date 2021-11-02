Ajax boss Erik ten Hag believes Borussia Dortmund are favourites for the game on Wednesday and expects a reaction from the German side after the 4-0 victory in Amsterdam.
Ajax has been excellent in the Champions League so far, winning all three games including the 4-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund two weeks ago.
Erik ten Hag spoke at his press conference on Tuesday and he still sees Dortmund as favourites for the group, “We’ve had three games and there are three more to come. The match in Amsterdam does not change my opinion.”
Ten Hag thinks Dortmund will be out for revenge, “I think it’s opportunistic to change my opinion based on one game. Tomorrow we have to be extra good because Dortmund is out for revenge. We should not be uneasy about that. We will have to push our limits again. They doesn’t like that we won 4-0. We played well, but they still have a good team. It’s not nice to lose 4-0, so we can expect a reaction.”
Ten Hag knows it won’t be easy for his side to control the game, “I don’t think they’ll let us hit the ball so easily. We have to put in more effort to get and stay in possession of the ball. We are prepared and have some strategies. In part, it will also come down to reading a competition. This sometimes requires a certain choice of position or speed of action. Our players can do that.”