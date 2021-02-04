Ajax boss Erik ten Hag spoke to the media on Thursday about Sebastien Haller’s omission from the Europa League squad and Brian Brobbey’s decision to depart Ajax.
Ajax became the butt of many jokes on Thursday after it was confirmed that the club had forgotten to add Sebastien Haller’s name to their updated Europa League squad. That means Haller will miss the two games against Lille.
Ten Hag told the media on Thursday, “What went wrong? ‘It’s an administrative error. He has not been forgotten. It is indeed a thing with computers: turning a check mark on and off. Something went wrong there. He was definitely on the list.”
Ajax will try to get Haller on the list, “Of course we will do all we can. It is a trifle, a detail. Something went wrong and that has major consequences. That feels unfair.”
On how Haller has reacted, Ten Hag added, “He is incredibly disappointed. But he is also realistic, he knows that this mistake was not made intentionally. But it is a major setback. It’s a mistake that shouldn’t have happened.”
On Wednesday, Ajax confirmed that Brian Brobbey would not be signing a new deal with the club and he will leave on a free transfer. RB Leipzig and a number of German clubs are already being linked with the 19-year-old striker.
Ten Hag said, “Personally, I think it is very regrettable. I respect his choice. Talent is your own, not your parents or a club. If he thinks he’s better off elsewhere, then you have to respect that. He has that right. It’s not fun, I would rather have seen it differently.”
The Ajax boss thinks the club is perfect for Brobbey, “This is where you are best off, you can develop the best, win titles, take the spotlight and get to the best clubs in Europe.”
Ten Hag also confirmed that Brobbey will still be in contention to play despite his decision to leave the club.