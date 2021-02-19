Erik ten Hag has stated their is a slim chance that Brian Brobbey could remain at the club past next summer.
Earlier this month, Ajax confirmed that Brobbey would not sign a new deal and that the 19-year-old will leave in the summer.
However, Brobbey has not signed a deal with any club yet and Erik ten Hag is still hoping that the youngster remains.
Asked by ESPN, if there was still a chance that Brobbey remains, Ten Hag said, “Minimal, yes”
Brobbey came off the bench to net the winning goal as Ajax defeated Lille 2-1 on Thursday.
Brobbey, like Calvin Stengs with AZ, won me over in time, and I really hope he has a change of plans and stays with Ajax.