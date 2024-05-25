Manchester United won the FA Cup on Saturday after a shock 2-1 win over Manchester City at Wembley.
Rumours on Friday stated that Erik ten Hag was going to be sacked by Manchester United regardless of what the result was against Manchester City. The Dutchman’s side were outsiders to win the match but they pulled off a shock.
Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Koibee Mainoo put Manchester United 2-0 up at the break. Nathan Ake was substituted by Man City at the break and in the second half they only managed to pull one back through Jeremy Doku.
Ten Hag wins the FA Cup for the first time and adds it to the League cup be lifted last season. However, it remains to be seen whether it is enough to keep his job.
There was no confirmation after full time whether Ten Hag would remain or be sacked.