Manchester United reached the FA Cup final after defeating Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties. The game finished 0-0 after extra time.
Manchester United have already lifted the League Cup this season and they want to make it a double with the FA Cup. Erik ten Hag left Tyrell Malacia and Wout Weghorst on the bench, while Joel Veltman was on the bench for Brighton.
All three Dutchmen appeared before the end with Weghorst netting his penalty in the shootout as Manchester United triumphed on penalties.
Manchester United will now face Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley. It is the first time the two rivals have ever met in the competition’s final.