According to BILD, Erik ten Hag will not be the next head coach of Bayern Munich.
The Dutchman is under a lot of pressure at the moment with Manchester United sitting eighth and in a non-European spot.
There has been a rumour that Bayern Munich would be interested in appointing Ten Hag as their next head coach should they depart with Tomas Tuchel this summer.
BILD is reporting that talks were held between Bayern sporting director Max Eberl and the management of Ten Hag but these will not continue. There is no reason given for the talks ending with Ten Hag reportedly open to the idea of coaching the German giants.
Despite the 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace, English media are reporting that Ten Hag will not be sacked before the FA Cup final in three weeks time.