Ajax boss Erik ten Hag was not interested in rumours linking Marc Overmars with the director of football job with Newcastle United.
After the Saudi takeover of Newcastle United, De Telegraaf reported that Marc Overmars was a target for the Premier League side as they seek a director of football.
At his press conference on Friday, Ten Hag was asked about the rumours and he responded, “I have no response to rumours. That is also the case in this case.”
Ten Hag can’t imagine Overmars leaving, “The td function is there for the long term. Overmars set things in motion here a few years ago, based on a certain vision. He has created structure and managed everything. That has started to grow. I don’t think that process is over yet. It can only grow further.”
Asked if he was interested in becoming Newcastle head coach, Ten Hag responded, “I’m not into that. Now is not the time for that either. We are growing as a team during the season. I expect my players to do just that. Then the trainer has to set a good example.
“The focus has to be on performing with Ajax, that’s the most important thing. Peripheral matters, rumours, et cetera, not.”