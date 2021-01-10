Erik ten Hag is happy with the character shown by Ajax as they came from behind to draw 2-2 with PSV Eindhoven.
Ajax fell 2-0 down in the opening 20 minutes but battled back to earn a 2-2 draw which keeps them top of the table.
Speaking to ESPN after the game, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag said, “It is clear that we started the game very poorly. PSV immediately punished that and it can become very difficult.
“But I have to give my team a big compliment: they got their backs, fought in the game, and eventually turned it around. The last hour was completely ours. We should have just won the game based on the odds.
“This team has character and must play with guts. If we can put the intensity on the pitch, you see that the number two in the Netherlands cannot keep up with us. There were two very good teams with a lot of quality on the field.”
