Erik ten Hag believes the draw against PSV Eindhoven just after the winter break was the turning point in Ajax’s season.
Just after the winter break, Ajax faced PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruijff ArenA. PSV sped into a 2-0 lead but Ajax came back and drew 2-2.
Erik ten Hag believes this draw was the crucial moment in the season for his side that clinched the Eredivisie title on Sunday.
He told his press conference after the 4-0 win over Emmen on Sunday, “We had a difficult initial phase at the time, but then the team got up. Both the tempo and the intensity went up, PSV was outplayed. That showed the character of the team and the urge to win. I think that has also impressed our opponents.”
On the season, Ten Hag added, “We were very solid throughout the season, we had a fairly high lower limit. That’s why we lost very few matches. And we peaked at the right times. We also had the worst schedule.”
Asked to score the campaign, Ten Hag said, “It is very high. A 7.5 or an 8, I don’t know. It’s hard to say, I’ll leave that to you.”