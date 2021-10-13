Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has responded to rumours linking Sebastien Haller with a move to Borussia Dortmund.
On Tuesday evening, reports in Germany linked Borussia Dortmund with a move for Haller should Erling Haaland depart next summer.
Speaking to BILD, Ten Hag said, “I do not know Dortmund’s plans. Given the class of Sebastian, I do not rule out that he could be an interesting player for Borussia Dortmund.”
Ajax signed Haller for €22 million from West Ham, and Ten Hag believes Dortmund would have to dig deep to sign the Ivory Coast international, “What I can say: it should cost a lot of money,”
Haller has a contract with Ajax until 2025. The striker has scored 10 goals in 11 games this season, including five in the Champions League.