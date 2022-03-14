According to L’Equipe, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is one of the candidates to replace Mauricio Pochettino at PSG in the summer.
After the club was knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, PSG bosses are considering a change of manager after this season with Pochettino set to be replaced.
According to L’Equipe, PSG have a lengthy shortlist that includes Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who is also being heavily linked with Manchester United.
Diego Simeone, Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte, Christophe Galtier, Mikel Arteta, Simone Inzaghi, Thiago Motta, Lucien Favre and Zinedine Zidane are the other names being considered by the French league leaders.