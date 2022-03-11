According to Sky Sports, Ajax boss Erik ten Hag would be open to talking with Manchester United if they made a formal approach.
Manchester United are set to appoint a new head coach in the summer and Erik ten Hag’s name has been linked for weeks, along with PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Sky Sports is reporting that Ten Hag has been sounded out about the position at Manchester United by intermediaries. No official approach has been made but Ten Hag would reportedly be open to speaking with the Premier League giants.
Ten Hag has been in charge of Ajax since 2017 and his contract in Amsterdam expires in the summer of 2023.