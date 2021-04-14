Ajax boss Erik ten Hag doesn’t think Thursday’s clash with AS Roma will be his last European game in charge of the club if they get knocked out of the Europa League.
Ajax need to overturn a 2-1 defeat from the first-leg in Rome on Thursday night if they are to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League.
Ajax needs to score twice and speaking at his press conference on Wednesday, Ten Hag said they must be wary of the counter-attack, “We know that AS Roma can counter, but we thwarted those counters excellently last week. That should be done the same way tomorrow.”
Ten Hag remained tight-lipped on his line-up, “We will make the decision tomorrow morning. I always focus on the way of play. Whether it is away or at home, that does not matter to me. I focus on the strength of the team. We will discuss and tackle that tomorrow.”
In recent months, Ten Hag has been linked with a departure from Ajax but he is only focused on the job in Amsterdam, “I am concerned with Ajax and not with other developments. I still have a contract for one year and am really enjoying myself here. We are building a team that is ready to compete with the big teams in Europe.”