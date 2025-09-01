After just two league games in charge of the club, Erik ten Hag has been sacked as head coach of Bayer Leverkusen.
Ten Hag was appointed the successor to Xabi Alonso this summer and the club went through a number of changes in terms of transfers.
Leverkusen have had a shaky start to the season with the opening game a loss at home to Hoffenheim. At the weekend, they dropped two points after surrendering a 3-1 lead against 10-man Werder Bremen.
Leverkusen have now announced that the Dutchman has been sacked from his role after less than 100 days in charge.
Speaking through his agency SEG, Ten Hag reacted with surprise, “The decision by Bayer Leverkusen’s management to suspend me this morning came as a complete surprise. Saying goodbye to a coach after just two league games is unprecedented.
“This summer, many key players who were part of previous successes left the squad. Building a new, cohesive team is a careful process that requires both time and trust. A new coach deserves the space to implement his vision, set the standards, shape the squad, and put his stamp on the playing style.”
It is a blow for Ten Hag, who was also sacked at Manchester United after a troubled time in charge of the club.