Erik ten Hag has committed his future to Ajax by extending his current deal by a year until 2023.
In the past few days, Ten Hag has been linked to the vacant Tottenham Hotspur job and also a number of clubs in Germany. However, he has now decided to remain in Amsterdam for at least another year.
Ten Hag had one year left on his current deal but has now decided to extend that until the summer of 2023.
He told the Ajax website, “I am very happy that we are continuing this. We are working on good years and we will continue to do so. We want to raise the bar even higher and work on a successful and attractive Ajax. Getting somewhere is one, but staying somewhere is two. Ajax is back on the map abroad. We achieve success and do it in a certain way. We get the credits for that. But we want even more and higher: we want to annoy the top clubs in Europe.”
Ten Hag admits there was interest from abroad, “I do not rule out that I could have made a step, but I am always busy with the club where I work at that moment. That is Ajax now, and I sit with all my head and heart at Ajax. The rumour mill indicates that we are on the right track. Then players come into the spotlight, but also trainers.”
Ten Hag became Ajax head coach back in 2018 and has won over 73% of his games in charge. He is about to lift his second Eredivisie title, while he has also won two KNVB Cups, and led his side to the Champions League semi-finals.
Like I said Ten Hag wouldn’t leave Ajax for spurs. Its soo amazing to see an Ajax manager choosing to remain in Holland instead of going to the premises league. Football oranje needs to give more credit to Ajax and must see that Ajax are coming back to the top
EXCELLENT news, very refreshing to see! A manager who doesn’t just jump ship at the first sign of big dollars (i’m looking at you, Koeman) and who wants invest his time in the future of Ajax. Let’s hope they can make another good run in Europe next year as well, as that will ultimately benefit Dutch football as a whole as well.