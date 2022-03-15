Ajax boss Erik ten Hag spoke to RTL7 after his side lost 1-0 to Benfica and were eliminated from the Champions League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax dominated possession in Amsterdam but failed to find the net and were defeated 1-0 thanks to a second half header from Darwin Nunez.
Speaking after the game, Ten Hag said, “We are by far the superior party in 75 percent of the playing time. We have created opportunities together, with good football. We were good on the ball, but also defensively and we pressed well. We have not allowed the opponent anything…’
Ten Hag pointed to small moments, “Small mistakes have big consequences. Tonight, but also in Lisbon. It also has to be good, especially the last pass, and the last assumption must be good. Individual quality should then be the deciding factor. That wasn’t there tonight.”
The Ajax boss does not think he needs to motivate his players to bounce back against Feyenoord on Sunday, “That is not hard. This is a first final, there will be nine more for us. We know what we’re playing for. If we can play at this level and learn from our mistakes, it could be a very good season.”