According to Sport, Erik ten Hag wants to make Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong one of his first signings as Manchester United head coach.
Ten Hag was confirmed as the next Manchester United head coach earlier in the week and he is set to be given a budget to revitalise the Premier League side.
Spanish newspaper, Sport, has Frenkie de Jong on their front page on Saturday as they believe Ten Hag is hoping to sign the midfielder. He wants De Jong to be the leader of his project and fully trusts the Dutch international.
Ten Hag coached De Jong at Ajax and the midfielder was the star of the side that reached the Champions League semi-finals during the 2019 campaign. No offer has yet been made.
However, Barcelona is not interested in selling De Jong, who has a contract until 2026 in Catalonia. De Jong is also happy in Barcelona and the club expects he will remain next season.
Financially, a sale of De Jong would be good for Barcelona, though. Manchester United would have to place an offer too good to refuse.