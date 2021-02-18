Ahead of Ajax’s clash with Lille, Erik ten Hag spoke about the departure of Sven Botman.
Botman had eleven years at Ajax but did not make his first-team debut at the club before being sold to Lille in the summer for around €7 million.
The centre-back has excelled in France and is now being linked with a €40-45 million move to Liverpool.
Speaking to his press conference before Ajax face Lille on Thursday, Ten Hag said, “Am I amazed at his development? No, I am actually not. We already saw the potential at Ajax. We have lent him to Heerenveen and he has continued his development well there.”
Ten Hag hinted that Ajax let Botman go because of Daley Bllind and Lisandro Martinez, “We just have two very good left central defenders in our selection, who also fit very well with Ajax. He was just behind that. But you clearly saw the potential. And he could also grow to the level. Then you eventually have to make choices, to give him perspective. I think he has taken a good step. it’s nice to see how he holds his own in this way. But that also says something about our left central defenders. “
Blind is below bad CB – slow and short. Good for Botman, Lang, Brobbey and Rijkhoff for leaving this lately joke club.
Ajax wasting their talents, spending big on foreign imports and overlooking young talents, Botman, lang , Brobbey, even ajax ignoring young Dutch talents like stengs windal Teun Veerman and buying ordinary players like Alvarez Promos, there is something wrong at ajax