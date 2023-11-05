FC Twente battled for a 1-1 draw at Utrecht after having Michal Sadilek sent off in the second half.
Utrecht boss Ron Jans was hoping for a good result against his former side and he was delighted after 23 minutes when Oscar Fraulo volleyed in a cross to put the hosts in front.
However, the lead only lasted until the 28th minute when Twente were awarded a penalty for a handball. Sem Steijn made it 1-1 from the spot.
Halfway through the second half, Twente were reduced to ten men when Michal Sadilek was shown his second yellow card for a late challenge on Victor Jansen.
Utrecht dominated after the red but they could not find a way past Lars Unnerstall and Twente held on for a point.
Utrecht is now in 17th while Twente is 4th.