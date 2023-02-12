Despite going down to ten-men, Vitesse Arnhem recorded a 2-0 victory against Utrecht.
The first half was a rather dull affair in Arnhem with Taylor Booth denied by Vitesse goalie Kjell Scherpen in one of the rare opportunities.
Five minutes into the second half, Carlens Arcus tackled Sander van de Streek hard and was shown a yellow card. However, VAR then intervened and it was changed to a red meaning that the hosts had to play most of the second half with ten men.
Utrecht almost took advantage straight away but Van de Streek’s effort was cleared off the line by Dominik Oroz.
In the 63rd minute, Vitesse countered and Million Manhoef brushed off two challenges before firing the hosts in front.
Utrecht made changes and looked for the equaliser, but in the end, Vitesse made it 2-0 thanks to a Maximillian Wittek strike.
The win means Vitesse is now 12th while Utrecht is in 7th.