Kenny Tete made a big impression for Fulham in their 0-0 draw against Chelsea on Friday evening.
The right-back was faced with Chelsea’s new big money signing Mykhailo Mudryk from the start but the Dutchman was up to the task and he kept the Ukrainian quiet in the first half.
Mudryk was then replaced by ex-PSV winger Noni Madueke, but again it was Tete who came out on top on the right-hand side for Fulham.
Tete ended the game with three interceptions, three clearances, won 10/12 duels, won six free-kicks and completed 100% of his attempted dribbles in an impressive performance.
The 27-year-old has been with Fulham since 2020 and the former Ajax man has been a regular this season, making 15 appearances in the Premier League, contributing four assists.
Tete will be hoping that Ronald Koeman is keeping a keen eye on his performances in London so he can add to his 14 caps so far.