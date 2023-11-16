Ronald Koeman has been hit by more injury issues with his defence as Jeremie Frimpong has dropped out of the squad. PSV Eindhoven’s Jordan Teze has been called-up.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Sven Botman, Micky van de Ven, Jurrien Timber and Nathan Ake are already out for the Netherlands. Now, Jeremie Frimpong has pulled out after picking up an injury in training.
Lutsharel Geertruida is also suffering from an issue but he remains with the squad at the moment to try and shake it off.
Koeman has decided to call-up PSV Eindhoven defender Jordan Teze, who can fill in at right-back or the centre of defence. The 24-year-old has previously made three appearances in Oranje.