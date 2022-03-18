Louis van Gaal has confirmed his Netherlands squad for the upcoming friendlies with Denmark and Germany.
Netherlands are beginning their preparations for the World Cup later this year with friendlies against both Denmark (26th) and Germany (29th).
Van Gaal confirmed his 28th man squad on Friday with PSV Eindhoven defender Jordan Teze named for the first time in an Oranje squad. AZ Alkmaar midfielder Jordy Clasie is also recalled to Oranje after an impressive campaign.
Stefan de Vrij is out injured, along with goalkeepers Justin Bijlow and Jasper Cillessen. Luuk de Jong is not included, while Jeremie Frimpong has missed out on a first call-up after being ruled out for the rest of the season.
The full squad is as follows.
Goalkeepers: Joël Drommel (PSV), Mark Flekken (SC Freiburg), Tim Krul (Norwich City).
Defenders: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta Bergamo), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord), Jordan Teze (PSV), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Owen Wijndal (AZ)
Midfielders: Jordy Clasie (AZ), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Guus Til (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Paris Saint-Germain).
Attackers: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Steven Bergwijn (Tottenham Hotspur), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Arnaut Danjuma (Villarreal), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Burnley).