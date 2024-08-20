AS Monaco has confirmed the signing of PSV Eindhoven defender Jordan Teze.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The versatile defender, who can play in the centre or at right-back, has signed a five-year deal with AS Monaco.
PSV has reportedly earned €12 million for the 24-year-old, who has played his whole career with the Eindhoven side.
Teze made 189 appearances for PSV and has four caps for the Dutch national team. He now joins the side that finished second in Ligue 1 last season.
PSV will now look for a new right back and centre-back to strengthen Peter Bosz’s options. Sepp van den Berg, Kenny Tete, Rick Karsdorp and Gonzalo Montiel are just some of the options named.