The Netherlands national team failed to impress during this international break, but the youth teams did and that is a reason to be excited about the future of Oranje.
- By Michael Bell
- Follow Michael on Twitter
It was a frustrating week to be a Netherlands fan with the shameful defeat against France, followed up by a far-from-impressive 3-0 win over Gibraltar. It is early days in his second reign, but head coach Ronald Koeman is already coming under fire for his team selection and coaching abilities.
There is also a lot of criticism being aimed at the nation’s experienced players, like Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Jasper Cillessen after their performances, and a lot of fans would like to see fresh faces come into the squad.
Luckily for fans of Oranje, the youth teams of the Netherlands had a very successful week and there are plenty of exciting talents making waves.
The U17 squad qualified for the European Championships this summer by topping their group, ahead of England, Denmark, and Northern Ireland. Captained by Ajax defender, Jorrel Hato, a talented bunch which also includes Shaqueel van Persie, booked their place in Hungary with a 1-0 win over England sealing the top spot.
The U19s weren’t in action after they failed to reach the elite round of qualifying for the European Championships, but a friendly match against France was arranged for a U20 squad. Two goals from Sturm Graz striker Emanuel Emegha sealed an impressive 2-1 victory with Ajax players Kian Fitz-Jim and Youri Regeer, along with AZ’s Fedde de Jong among the standout performers.
The U21s are preparing for the Euros this summer and Erwin van de Looi’s side easily defeated Norway 3-0 in a friendly. Leeds United winger Crysensio Summerville was the eye-catching talent in that game, while Elayis Tavsan and Ludovit Reis also netted. A few days later, a much-changed side drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic. Million Manhoef of Vitesse was the goalscorer.
The most exciting generation, though, is the current U18 squad, which took part in the Confederations Cup. The Netherlands squad returned with the trophy after three wins out of three. Saudi Arabia was demolished 5-1, UAE 2-1, and Mexico 4-1. Ezechiel Banzuzi of NAC Breda scored six times, while Julian Rijkhoff (Borussia Dortmund), Antoni Milambo (Feyenoord), Jaden Slory (Feyenoord), David Kalokoh (Ajax) and Mike Kleijn (Feyenoord) were some of the stars. At the back, Thijmen Blokzijl (Groningen) and Dean Huijsen (Juventus) continued their fine partnership which was also present last year as the Netherlands came runners up at the European Championships.
The U18’s success was even more impressive when you realise the list of players that didn’t take part that were in the provisional squad, such as Ajax’s Silvano Vos and Gabriel Misehouy, along with PSV Eindhoven duo Isaac Babadi and Jason van Duiven, who is scoring goals for fun in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.
While you may be disappointed that the Netherlands struggled during this international break, be assured that there is plenty of young talent coming through and we have a U17 and U21 European Championship to look forward to later in the year. The uber-talented U18 squad will also be looking to get through the first qualifying round for the 2024 U19 Euros too.
A lot of the players in these youth sides are already playing in the first team at club level or for Jong PSV, Ajax, AZ and Utrecht in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, so you can keep an eye on their progress through the end of the season.
So remember, the future of Oranje is bright, even if the present leaves a lot to be desired.
It’s funny to say it bright future , the dutch mentality it changed alot in the football match , they always make the same mistakes , appointed same coaches, style of playing , there is a big problem at knvb which is the bright future ??? We never won nothing when there is the great and legends players that they gave everything for the national , with this mentality at the moment the players they don’t want to run for each other . no tactics. no reaction nothing hopeless disappointed shame on this squad
Our future in success of our youths squad are allways bright from the past. Make no mistake we won many youths tournament but our end product in our end game are allways a disappointment. Since 1988 we have allways been the second best or top 5. i think something in our Overall KNVB Strategic level plan need to wake up. They are the ones solving the puzzle. We have the players and the coaches …no worries about that but to compete to win needs more than that. In the tactical level we need to move away from the traditional background known ones. We may even have to appoint a foreign coach if need to because only someone who is not inside the circle knew your mistake and have the balls to correct it. For operational level, consideration in selecting the captain must be revised and brave. Captains must be a captain in their club, playing great and success football. We must be brave enough to change the captain when necessary and not play the wait and see game.
Things won’t change until they hire competent coaches at the senior level. Koeman’s squad selection shows he does not have even a basic pulse on the current state of Dutch football. Winaldum? No Frimpong? Borderline inexcusable.
Yes, the future looks bright and also the present Dutch “under the bus” when he was named, and then had to back track when he proved them wrong, same as Koeman last time, and here we see it again 2 games, first game, half the squad out, some of the criticism is laughable. Nothing wrong with disagreement, disappointment… But it seems like there are loads of Nep fans that could never achieve what the current Dutch players and coaches have done to get to this level but they “have all the answers”- NOT! Support the coach and squad, live life, it’s short and watch the current squad start to gel!
The only thing I see in Oranje future, 2030 and 34 cup, is that Daley Blind will still be selected. Whoever is coach. This is bad