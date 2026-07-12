Steur departs Ajax for Newcast... Newcastle United has confirmed the signing of Ajax midfielder Sean ...

Ajax presents Michel as new he... Ajax has confirmed the appointment of Michel as their new ...

Ajax down Utrecht on penalties... Ajax will play in the Conference League next season after ...

Willem II defeat Volendam to s... Willem II has returned to the Eredivisie after a penalty ...

Carlos Garcia on his career an... Zach Lowy speaks with interim Ajax head coach Carlos Garcia ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Huge blow... The 37th round of the Eredivisie took place on Sunday ...