The Netherlands finished third in their group after a sloppy 3-2 loss against Austria. Here is the player ratings for the Netherlands.
Bart Verbruggen 5.5/10: Made two good saves in the first half, but could have done better in the second with Austria’s winner. He was too low to save the shot from Sabitzer. Was then beaten at his back post again but was saved by the offside flag. A tough day for the young keeper.
Lutsharel Geertruida 4.5/10: Very sloppy in the first half and the space for the first goal was huge. He improved in the second as he came more central and he played a big role in the equaliser. However, the Netherlands looked open at the back constantly and Geertruida’s side was the weakest.
Nathan Ake 5/10: One of his poorest games in Oranje, Ajke struggled at left back and was eventually replaced. Struggled to get forward at all and looked shaky at the back.
Stefan de Vrij 5/10: A tough game for the Dutch back four and De Vrij was sloppy at times.
Virgil van Dijk 4.5/10: Played the Austrian forwards onside for the winning goal. Was out of position for the second Austrian goal too. The defence was poor and he was a big reason why.
Jerdy Schouten 5/10: The Netherlands midfield never got to grips with Austria and Schouten struggled to get out of the press.
Tijjani Reijnders 4.5/10: A poor game defensively and going forward. Should have scored but mishit his finish badly.
Joey Veerman 2/10: Taken off after 30 minutes after giving the ball away constantly.
Donyell Malen 4.5/10: Scored the own goal and then missed a huge chance. Improved in the second before going off injured.
Cody Gakpo 6/10: Got the equaliser and again looked the Netherlands most threatening player. He needs to be given more of the ball.
Memphis Depay 6/10: A much better performance and scored a lovely goal. I just wish he wouldn’t take all the set pieces.
Substitutes
Xavi Simons 6/10: Improved the midfield after coming on and looked lively.
Georginio Wijnaldum 4.5/10: Came on and barely touched the ball
Micky van de Ven 5/10: Tried to get forward which Ake didn’t do but also looked clumsy at times.
Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review