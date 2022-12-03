The Netherlands have qualified for the World Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over the USA. Michael Bell provides his player ratings for the Netherlands stars.
Andries Noppert 7.5/10: Was called into action straight away to save from Pulisic and also made a good stop to deny Weah. Claimed crosses when asked to and looked comfortable with the ball at his feet. Couldn’t do anything for the goal.
Denzel Dumfries 10/10: What a performance from the right-back, who provided two assists and scored the third. Did everything right and also made a last-ditch clearance off the line. Perfect full-back performance.
Daley Blind 8/10: Ended the game with a goal and an assist as he showed his prowess going forward. However, he loses marks because of errors at the back. He played Pulisic on for his huge chance early on and looked poor for the USA goal too.
Virgil van Dijk 7/10: A comfortable performance from Van Dijk who made some timely interceptions and clearances. Wasn’t in trouble at any point.
Jurrien Timber 7/10: A strong showing from Timber at the back and he looked comfortable on the ball too. He is justifying his selection.
Nathan Ake 8.5/10: A revelation for Netherlands at this World Cup, Ake was again excellent and cleared anything that came his way. Also did well not to get a silly booking so he will play v Argentina or Australia.
Marten de Roon 6/10: A stable performance from the midfielder, who was taken off at the break.
Frenkie de Jong 6.5/10: Not the most eye-catching performance from De Jong as the midfield was rather bypassed. He did contribute some tackles and nice runs but also gave the ball away carelessly.
Davy Klaassen 5/10: Struggled to get involved in the first half and was sloppy in possession. Was substituted at the break.
Memphis Depay 7/10: Got the Netherlands going with a great finish and showed moments of class upfront. He gave the ball away for a big chance in behind the Netherlands defence and also lost it for the USA goal. However, the Netherlands needs him up front and his influence are huge.
Cody Gakpo 7.5/10: He did not contribute a goal but Gakpo showed flashes of his class with some lovely driving runs throughout the game. Was more involved than he had been in the previous three, just without scoring. Also cleared a USA effort off the line.
Substitutes
Steven Bergwijn 6/10: Was brought on to make use of the space in behind the American backline. A few times he did get in good positions but the finish wasn’t there. Held the ball up well at times.
Teun Koopmeiners 6.5/10: Came on at the break and added something to the midfield and he won the ball back at times. Got a yellow and almost scored with a shot from distance.
Xavi Simons N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Wout Weghorst N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Matthijs de Ligt N/A: Not on the pitch long enough for a review
Klaasseen would be a 3.5 by me even though he contributed to the first two goals. He lost the ball way too easily at some bad positions. Would be very dangerous had USA had any decent strikers at all. I would use De Roon and Koopmeiners instead.
Much better from Oranje.
Starting to get the good oil back.
A good team performance, but of course a couple of sloppy errors. Clean up a few things and will be as good as can expect right now, and certainly they can be confident v. Argentina. The Argentines are good but are beatable with the right circumstances.
LVG management will be huge in this match – players must rise to the occasion. I think the excellent Noppert (“Skyscraper”!) will be pivotal.
Has potential to be a fantastic match. Huge stress for both supporters of course!
Let’s hope a repeat of the memorable Marseilles 1998 match!!
Louis van Gaal’s Army!!!