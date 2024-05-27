On Monday, the Netherlands will begin their preparations for Euro 2024 with the training camp beginning.
Ronald Koeman will oversee a two-day training camp with 17 players due to arrive on Monday before he names his final squad for the tournament on Wednesday.
Some players will not be present such as Ian Maatsen and Donyell Malen, who will contest the Champions League final this weekend.
Koeman still needs to cut three players from his squad following the announcement that Marten de Roon will not make the tournament.