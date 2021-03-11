The Netherlands will finish the season seventh in the coefficient list after Ajax’s 3-0 victory over Young Boys on Thursday.
With all Russian clubs now out of Europe, Ajax’s victory over Young Boys was enough to see the Netherlands leapfrog them into the seventh spot in the coefficients list. They will stay there because there are also no Austrian or Belgian sides left to challenge the Netherlands.
It is the highest spot the Netherlands have had since the 2005/06 season and proves that Dutch football is on the rise in European competitions.
The place doesn’t directly affect European places with the same number allocated for nations in seventh and eight place in the list. However, Netherlands can now start to close the gap on the top six. At the moment, Portugal is a long way ahead.
I want to correct the statement above about the coefficient. It is NOT “Dutch football that is on the rise” as you state but rather Ajax that is on the rise. If you read the article it clearly demonstrates that Ajax accounts for vast majority of the points (see below). Please give credit where credit is due. It is certainly not thanks to Feyenoord or Heracles that Dutch football has re-emerged!
Ajax – 88 punten
PSV – 37,5
AZ – 31
Feyenoord – 23
Vitesse – 5,5
FC Utrecht – 4
Willem II – 2
Heracles Almelo – 1