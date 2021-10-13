Newcastle United has just been taken over and is now the richest club in football. A long list of players has been linked with a move to the Premier League side already, including three Dutchmen.
Donny van de Beek
The midfielder is struggling for playing time at Old Trafford and a January move away from Manchester United seems inevitable. Van de Beek wants to play and a move to another Premier League club seems a likely option.
Everton was close to signing the former Ajax star in January but Manchester United blocked the move. Everton will return in January but they will now reportedly face competition from Newcastle United.
According to The Mirror, Newcastle is in the running for the 24-year-old and he could be one of the new owner’s first signings in January.
Van de Beek is desperate for playing time ahead of the World Cup next summer and a move to St James Park could be a great solution for him.
Matthijs de Ligt
On Tuesday, Tuttosport’s front page linked a number of Serie A stars with a move to Newcastle United and one surprising inclusion was Matthijs de Ligt.
The centre-back made the move from Ajax to Juventus for £67.5 million in 2019 and has remained a started for the club, despite some criticism of his performances by the Italian media.
Spanish newspaper, ‘Sport’, have also linked De Ligt with Newcastle, reporting that the Dutch international is a summer target for the club, should they manage to avoid relegation.
Newcastle’s owners have huge ambition and signing De Ligt would be some statement, but likely to be a very expensive one. Whether the defender would be interested in joining a club not in Europe at the moment remains to be seen.
Stefan de Vrij
Another Dutch centre-back linked to Newcastle by Tuttosport was Inter Milan’s Stefan de Vrij, who was key in the club’s Serie A success last season.
De Vrij has been outstanding since swapping Lazio for Inter in 2018 and he has overtaken De Ligt in the pecking order for Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands side.
A host of Premier League sides have been linked with De Vrij recently and Newcastle’s name has been added to the mix. His agent, Mino Raiola told La Repubblica that he “Wouldn’t mind” if De Vrij moved to England.
De Vrij has a contract with Inter until 2023, meaning he would not be as expensive for Newcastle’s new owners.