The Netherlands U21 provisional squad was announced on Friday for the October internationals and there are three new faces included.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
In October, the Netherlands complete their U21 Euro qualification campaign with a tie against Sweden. Jong Oranje have already qualified having won all their matches in the group so far.
Michael Reiziger’s named his provisional squad with Groningen winger Thom van Bergen, Ajax midfielder Kian Fitz Jim and Aston Villa full-back Lamar Bogarde earning their first call ups.
The Netherlands also take on Mexico in a friendly clash.