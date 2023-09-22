Michael Reiziger has named his provisional Netherlands U21 squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers with Georgia and Gibraltar.
After winning their opening two games last month, the Netherlands travel to Georgia on the 12th of October before clashing with Gibraltar five days later.
Reiziger has called in AZ Alkmaar duo Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro and Myron van Brederode for the first time. Owusu-Oduro is a goalkeeper who is yet to make his first-team debut but he has impressed for the Jong side. Van Brederode has been a regular in the first team and the winger scored in the 4-3 defeat to Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday. The other new face is Jong PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Niek Schiks.
There is no place in the provisional squad for Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who got criticism for pulling out of the last squad to train with his new club.
The full provisional squad can be seen below.