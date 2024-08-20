According to Voetbal International, Memphis Depay currently has three club options.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
The attacker is currently a free agent after departing Atletico Madrid at the end of the season and Memphis is currently preparing with a person trainer in Monaco.
According to Voetbal International, Memphis is a wanted man with FC Porto, AS Roma and an unnamed Premier League side all interested in the striker.
Memphis is not currently interested in a return to PSV Eindhoven and has reportedly turned down a big offer from the MLS.
The 30-year-old will be determined to remain at the top level and is close to becoming the all-time leading scorer for the Netherlands. He was recently left out of the provisional squad for next months internationals because he doesn’t yet have a club.