Ronald Koeman has called up PSV Eindhoven midfielder Guus Til to the Netherlands squad to replace the injured Teun Koopmeiners.
Koopmeiners picked up a knock in the Juventus draw with Cagliari at the weekend and has now been forced out of the Oranje squad. He did turn up at Zeist training facility but it was deemed that he could not join the squad.
Koeman has decided to call up PSV Eindhoven midfielder Guus Til, who has started the season with three goals and three assists in the Eredivisie.
The 26-year-old last featured in Oranje back in 2022 and he has five caps to his name. The Netherlands face Hungary and Germany in the upcoming Nations League games.